Megan Thee Stallion Playfully Responds To Nicki Minaj's "Big Foot" Diss: "Don't Make Me Call Roc Nation" / 02.02.2024

Megan Thee Stallion hit back at Nicki Minaj amid their escalating feud. She jokingly responded to the New York rapper’s shots on “Big Foot” and subsequent remarks made on Twitter.

On Thursday (Feb. 1) night, Megan took to Stationhead, which is coincidentally the same platform that Minaj used to premiere the diss record and Pink Friday 2. “Don’t make me call Roc Nation,” the Houston native said. “I gotta go back to my shoot. So, I just want to tell the Hotties, ‘I love y’all so, so much.’ Let’s run this s**t up.”

The veiled remark arrived after Minaj alleged that Roc Nation has been slandering her online and boosting Megan’s track at the heart of their dispute, “Hiss,” through bots. On Monday (Jan. 29), the former also had some words for the record company’s CEO, Desiree Perez.

She tweeted, “On the next song, I delve into all the [people] Desiree allegedly fired for unknown reasons… Other things as well. So many [people] were [blindsided and] hurt by her, allegedly. She’s willing to go broke to try to replace me…? Fix it, JESUS.”

On the next song I delve into all the ppl Desiree allegedly fired for unknown reasons…other things as well. so many ppl were blind sighted & hurt by her. Allegedly. She’s willing to go broke to try to replace me…? Fix it JESUS. #GoodFoot — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 29, 2024

Elsewhere in her stream, Megan addressed Minaj’s “Drinkin’ a bottle of Henny through a straw” line from “Big Foot.” She countered it with, “If we go No. 1, b**ch, I might put the straw back in the Hennessy.” Notably, this marked the rapper’s first public remarks since the diss track dropped.

Like many other celebrities, Azealia Banks weighed in on the beef. On her Instagram Story, she claimed, “I could just low-key feel she’s felt slighted by [JAY-Z], just by his association with Meek Mill. But at the same time, Nicki wants to wiggle her way in bad. That’s what this beef is about. She wants to be a Roc Nation girl so f**king bad.”

On the positive side, Megan confirmed that her upcoming album will be dropping before summertime. She’ll be supporting the project on her “Hot Girl Summer Tour,” which was announced via “Good Morning America” on Tuesday (Jan. 30).