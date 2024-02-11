News Eric Charbonneau / Contributor via Getty Images Social Media Suspects Justin Bieber Will Join Usher's Halftime Performance / 02.11.2024

Justin Bieber is trending on social media due to heavy speculation that he will join his mentor, Usher, on stage during his halftime performance at Super Bowl LVIII.

The talks started after the Confessions singer said, “There have been these fantasy lists that have been going out, people trying to figure out what song I’m going to perform first, middle, last.” Usher told a crowd of reporters, per Page Six, “I was very mindful of my past, celebrating my present, which is here in Las Vegas, and thinking about where we’re headed in the future. And that was really the idea.”

According to TMZ, Usher and Justin Bieber have been in direct contact about potentially sharing the stage. “Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ… Usher contacted Bieber about performing. We’re told there were no handlers involved on either side… They talked directly to each other,” TMZ wrote.

Usher: “im playing the halfti-“ Bieber: omw — Las Vegas (@Vegas) February 10, 2024

Without any guest being directly confirmed by Usher’s camp, Alicia Keys seemingly alluded to her coming out as a surprise guest after responding to a fan with a smirk emoji on Twitter when they said, “Usher and Alicia Keys didn’t have to snap that hard on ‘My Boo.'” Lil Jon and Ludacris were also prevalent in Apple Music’s ads leading up to the heralded performance.

If the Journals artist does pop out during the Super Bowl performance, it would not be his first connection to a significant sport this year. The Associated Press reported, “Justin Bieber was one of the big stars of NHL All-Star Weekend, performing at a party he threw early in the week and actually getting on the ice before the 3-on-3 tournament Saturday [Feb. 3]. Bieber was one of four celebrity captains, along with fellow Canadians Michael Bublé, Will Arnett and Tate McRae. He took part in warmups and was mic-ed up for the occasion. ‘It’s been a minute — it’s so fun, though,’ Bieber said while skating. ‘This is a dream.'”