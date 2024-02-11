News Ryan Kang / Contributor via Getty Images What Song Will Usher Perform First During Super Bowl LVIII? Fans Guess / 02.11.2024

Usher has one of the most anticipated Super Bowl halftime show performances of all time. Following in the footsteps of musical icons like Beyoncé, Rihanna, Bruno Mars and The Weeknd, the “Yeah!” singer is poised to live up to the high expectations.

The road to the Apple Music and Roc Nation collaboration has been paved with roller skates and pole dancers, and in poetic fashion, Usher will be performing at the first-ever Las Vegas-hosted NFL Super Bowl. Leading up to the show, the main question has been what song will open his performance. Fans have gone as far as to put sports-like odds on the matter.

On the popular sportsbook DraftKings, fans can place a legit bet on what song will be performed first, with “OMG” having the lowest odds at +250 and +2500 for “Let It Burn” coming in with the highest odds. When The Shade Room posed the question, one fan said, “He need to leave ‘OMG’ out! I hate that s**t so much.” Another user shared, “Baby, you got to remember who the target audience is for the Super Bowl…. It’s either ‘Yeah!’ or ‘DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love.'”

The excitement for this year’s performance was recently shared by fellow A-list star Cardi B. In a recent interview, she mentioned, “I’m so excited. He deserves this; he has come back stronger than ever, and BOOM, it’s like… I love him.” She said, “In the future, I would like to do the Super Bowl. I think I’ma kill it.”

On Thursday (Feb. 8), HotNewHipHop published an interview with Saweetie, revealing her thoughts on the upcoming performance. Regarding whether Usher could top previous spectacles, the artist appeared to have high hopes for his act. “I think each Super Bowl performance had a special moment, so I definitely think that he’s going to do that, especially since he’s such a multifaceted, talented artist,” Saweetie explained. “I’m excited to say that I’m going to be there, so I’ll definitely be able to witness that iconic performance in person.”