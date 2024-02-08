News Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images and Kristy Sparow / Contributor via Getty Images Saweetie Thinks Usher Can "Definitely" Top Previous Super Bowl Halftime Performances / 02.08.2024

Usher will be headlining the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show on Sunday (Feb. 11), and so far, not too many details have come out regarding his special guests or setlist. Nonetheless, fans and celebrities alike are incredibly excited to see his performance, especially considering 2023’s Las Vegas residency.

Today (Feb. 8), HotNewHipHop published an interview with Saweetie, where she revealed her expectations. When asked about her favorite midgame extravaganza, the “Tap In” rapper responded, “Honestly, I would have loved to see a Rolodex because I know there’s a lot more, but personally, I love the Rihanna halftime show because I was there, and I’m a big fan, and my voice was gone. So, that’s the most memorable halftime show to me because I was actually there in person.”

Regarding whether Usher could top previous spectacles, the artist appeared to have high hopes for his act. “I think each Super Bowl performance had a special moment, so I definitely think that he’s going to do that, especially since he’s such a multifaceted, talented artist,” Saweetie explained. “I’m excited to say that I’m going to be there, so I’ll definitely be able to witness that iconic performance in person.”

The San Francisco 49ers are expected to face off against last year’s Super Bowl champion, Kansas City Chiefs, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this weekend. Repping her West Coast roots, Saweetie is betting on the former team. She previously partnered with the NFL for “Do It For The Bay” with P-Lo.

Earlier today, Apple Music released a seven-minute film for Where’s Usher? It boasted cameos from Taraji P. Henson, Wesley Snipes, J Balvin, Anderson .Paak, Blue Man Group, and Criss Angel. The R&B legend’s “Yeah!” collaborators Ludacris and Lil Jon were also in the video, which possibly hinted at the record getting a live rendition.