Saweetie and Usher

Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images and Kristy Sparow / Contributor via Getty Images

Saweetie Thinks Usher Can "Definitely" Top Previous Super Bowl Halftime Performances

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.08.2024

Usher will be headlining the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show on Sunday (Feb. 11), and so far, not too many details have come out regarding his special guests or setlist. Nonetheless, fans and celebrities alike are incredibly excited to see his performance, especially considering 2023’s Las Vegas residency.

Today (Feb. 8), HotNewHipHop published an interview with Saweetie, where she revealed her expectations. When asked about her favorite midgame extravaganza, the “Tap In” rapper responded, “Honestly, I would have loved to see a Rolodex because I know there’s a lot more, but personally, I love the Rihanna halftime show because I was there, and I’m a big fan, and my voice was gone. So, that’s the most memorable halftime show to me because I was actually there in person.”

Regarding whether Usher could top previous spectacles, the artist appeared to have high hopes for his act. “I think each Super Bowl performance had a special moment, so I definitely think that he’s going to do that, especially since he’s such a multifaceted, talented artist,” Saweetie explained. “I’m excited to say that I’m going to be there, so I’ll definitely be able to witness that iconic performance in person.”

The San Francisco 49ers are expected to face off against last year’s Super Bowl champion, Kansas City Chiefs, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this weekend. Repping her West Coast roots, Saweetie is betting on the former team. She previously partnered with the NFL for “Do It For The Bay” with P-Lo.

Earlier today, Apple Music released a seven-minute film for Where’s Usher? It boasted cameos from Taraji P. Henson, Wesley Snipes, J Balvin, Anderson .Paak, Blue Man Group, and Criss Angel. The R&B legend’s “Yeah!” collaborators Ludacris and Lil Jon were also in the video, which possibly hinted at the record getting a live rendition.

News
Saweetie
Usher

TRENDING
News

Playboi Carti Faces Backlash After Making A Six-Minute Appearance On Adin Ross' Livestream

After reportedly waiting two hours, Adin Ross apologized for Playboi Carti’s abrupt exit: “I f**king ...
By Malcolm Trapp
02.05.2024
News

Adin Ross Fans Accuse 21 Savage Of Cheating During $250,000 Card Game: "Every Face Card Has A Scratch On It"

21 Savage made it right by offering to pay the Kick streamer what he owed: ...
By Malcolm Trapp
02.02.2024
News

Latto's "Sunday Service" Cover Art Features Ice Spice, Sexyy Red, Megan Thee Stallion, And More

Latto’s upcoming single will hit streaming platforms on Friday (Feb. 9).
By Malcolm Trapp
02.06.2024
News

City Girls' JT And ATL Jacob Show Support To Nicki Minaj After Grammy Mixup: "Your Legacy Will Never Be Undone"

Their support arrived after the Recording Academy erroneously announced Nicki Minaj’s “Barbie World” won Best ...
By Malcolm Trapp
02.05.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories