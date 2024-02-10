News Shareif Ziyadat / Contributor via Getty Images Cardi B Shares Excitement For Usher's Upcoming Super Bowl Performance In New Interview / 02.10.2024

Cardi B wiped her Twitter following clean except for two accounts before announcing her new brand partnership with established make-up giant NYX Cosmetics. Their collaboration, “Duck Plump,” is a new campaign for lip products intended to make lips look fuller and plumper after they are applied.

When asked about the new Super Bowl LVIII commercial, the “Bodak Yellow” star told The Hollywood Reporter, “What made me want to team up with NYX this year… I think it’s a great brand. I actually love the Duck Plump product because it makes my lips look very, very juicy. It’s girly, it’s me… I just like the whole idea.”

This collaboration marks Cardi B’s third Super Bowl commercial in her short yet impactful career. Early Saturday (Feb. 10) morning, she shared the clip on Instagram with the caption, “For Lips Only.” Fans shared their excitement, saying things like, “Marketing is always done right” and “Best Ad Ever.”

Cardi B also shared her excitement for Usher’s highly anticipated Super Bowl LVIII halftime performance. When questioned about it, she noted, “I’m so excited. He deserves this; he has come back stronger than ever, and BOOM, it’s like… I love him.” She said, “In the future, I would like to do the Super Bowl. I think I’ma kill it.”

Although she only has one album, the argument could be made that she has enough hits to perform on music’s biggest stage one day. While there has been much talk about her split from her former partner, Offset, she shared her excitement about fellow music superstar Taylor Swift and her relationship with NFL All-Pro Tight End Travis Kelce.

The “Bongos” emcee stated, “I really feel like she likes him a lot. She’s like, ‘Yeah, I am here, yeah, I am taking a jet to see my man,'” when describing the award-winning pop music icon. Watch the full interview below.