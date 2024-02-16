News Christian Vierig / Contributor via Getty Images Gunna Ponders On The Past In New Single And Video "Bittersweet" / 02.16.2024

Gunna reflected on personal trials and tribulations in his latest track, “Bittersweet.” The song debuted today (Feb. 16) alongside a Spike Jordan-directed video.

On the cut, Gunna addressed his mental state, former associates and more. Fans also speculated that the rapper alluded to Young Thug and Lil Baby, with lines like, “S**t been rough, but I ain’t too tough to say I love and I miss you/ You my dog, I don’t care if we fall out, n**ga, I never could diss you/ For the chains and the fame, only we seen the vision.”

The lyrics could have possibly been a response to rumors of Baby dissing Gunna on “350,” where the former spat, “Ain’t never say nothin’ ’bout it, n**ga, you know you a rat.” Listeners assumed the “Woah” hitmaker referred to his former collaborator taking an Alford plea amid YSL’s RICO case.

Elsewhere on “Bittersweet,” Gunna seemingly pondered on the idea of a YSL reconciliation. “My fans coming through for me, you think they entitled/ Thinkin’ ’bout the crew again, could we reunite ’em?/ S**t done been slow motion, but the peace steady climbing,” he said on the record. “Can’t miss too much over, and it’s mostly deposits/ Care too much to show it, just know that I got it.”

The track marked Gunna’s first standalone release since 2023’s a Gift & a Curse. The 15-song offering contained no features and spawned smash hits like “fukumean” and “back to the moon.” It debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart with a whopping 85,000 album-equivalent units.

Since then, the rapper teamed up with Victor Thompson for “THIS YEAR (Blessings),” which saw him foraying into Afrobeats for the first time. He also joined Sarz and Asake for “Happiness,” followed by an appearance on Turbo’s “Bachelor.”