News Rebecca Sapp / Stringer via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Lil Nas X Gets Latto A Bouquet Of Roses After Being Name-Dropped In “Sunday Service” / 02.16.2024

It’s officially been a week since Latto dropped “Sunday Service” last Friday (Feb. 9). The song included a speculatory jab at Ice Spice and mentioned Lil Nas X, the latter of whom showed his affection for the Atlanta rapper with a Valentine’s Day gesture.

In an Instagram post shared to Latto’s account on Thursday (Feb. 15), the “INDUSTRY BABY” hitmaker sent her a bouquet of roses. It was accompanied by a card that read, “I would never curve you. Happy Valentine’s Day, Lil Nas X.”

The gift arrived in response to being name-dropped on “Sunday Service.” On the cut, Latto rapped, “He callin’ tryin’ to work it out, I’d rather make him work for me/ He can’t tell if it’s authentic or it’s surgery, please, Lil Nas X the only n**ga curvin’ me.” Check out the photo below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG LATTO 🍑 (@latto777)

Amid the playful exchange, rumors swirled around Latto’s alleged relationship with 21 Savage, as well as Nas X’s sexuality. “Imagine them dating, and this whole time y’all been thinking it’s 21,” one comment read. Another user joked, “Bro said, ‘Hold up. I ain’t that gay now.’”

When “Sunday Service” initially came out, Latto seemingly said the song was paying “homage” to female rappers. However, during an Instagram Live, she revealed that the clip was taken out of context.

“Clips got chopped up, so what I am gonna do is speak on it. When [have] y’all ever known me to duck smoke? B**ch, I’m never ducking smoke,” she said. “I’m sorry y’all [have] never been in a Sprinter before, [but] music videos be on shuffle. [That] s**t don’t be that deep. I ain’t see that s**t. My mama can drop dead right now if I’m f**king lying. F**k I need to lie for? I already said I ain’t ducking smoke.”