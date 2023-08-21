News Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images Chlöe Bailey Seemingly Shuts Down Rumors About Sister Halle's Alleged Pregnancy / 08.21.2023

Over the weekend, Halle Bailey found herself at the center of social media’s attention after rumors surfaced of her allegedly being pregnant. The speculation caught wind after clips and photos of the actress wearing loose-fitting clothing were shared online.

Initially, chatter began with fans sharing videos of the singer at Beyonce’s “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” stop in Atlanta on Aug. 14. Both Halle and her sister, Chlöe Bailey, were in attendance. The former wore an oversized pink shirt dress and a diamond name necklace.

Additional whispers were stoked by brief glimpses of who people believed to be Halle in DDG’s YouTube vlogs. In the fleeting moments, viewers claimed to have identified evidence of a growing baby bump, which further fueled the hearsay.

However, Chlöe put a firm foot down on the rumors. During her Instagram Live session on Sunday (Aug. 20), she spoke up for Halle without directly addressing the gossip.

“Y’all better keep my sister’s name out your mouth,” she stated. “Thank you. Amen, hallelujah. ‘Bout to get me riled the hell up. Anyways…”

An off-camera voice chimed in, echoing Chlöe’s sentiment: “We don’t play about Halle.” Subsequently, the star responded, “No. Like, what the heck? Period.”

In related news, Halle released her highly anticipated debut single “Angel” on Aug. 4. It marked the musician’s first solo track outside of her work for Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

Regarding the record, she shared, “This song, for me, was my climb out of those feelings. A mantra and promise to myself that the work I’m doing here on earth matters, and that I matter. I wanted to be able to embrace and be proud of myself and who I am naturally through and through. I hope other brown and Black girls, and everyone in general, feel embraced, respected, and inspired hearing the words of this song.”

Meanwhile, Chlöe started the second leg of her “In Pieces Tour” on Sunday in Sacramento, California. Later this year, she’s slated to hit other cities like San Diego, Cleveland, Denver, Toronto, and London.