21 Savage Enlists Brent Faiyaz And Summer Walker for "Saturday Night Live" Performance / 02.25.2024

Saturday (Feb. 24) night, 21 Savage served as the musical guest on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.” Continuing his impressive 2024 musical campaign, the “Redrum” emcee performed a medley of hits from his Billboard No. 1 album, american dream, including guest cameos from Brent Faiyaz and Summer Walker.

21 Savage’s love for R&B has been well-documented. Therefore, it was no surprise that his newest LP boasted samples from popular R&B cuts and features from some of the genre’s current stars.

Backed by a live band and a smoke-filled floor, the Grammy Award-winning recording artist started his smooth set with his standout cut, “should’ve wore a bonnet,” before Faiyaz popped out to perform the track’s hook. Shortly after, Walker graced the stage to share her contribution to their Faith Evans-inspired bop “prove it.”

21 Savage has solidified himself as one of the biggest stars in Hip Hop. In his brief yet impactful career, he has already worked with music legends like Sean “P. Diddy” Combs, Drake, J. Cole, Nas, Gucci Mane, Post Malone and countless others.

In a recent interview on “Club Shay Shay” with Shannon Sharpe, the “rockstar” emcee discussed his thoughts on his peers’ perception of his career. When asked if Savage’s peers were “envious” of his synergy with Drake, he replied, “What [do] you feel like a man is if he’s jealous of how cool two other men are? What [do you] think?” Sharpe answered, “That’s some hating a** you know what.”

Savage also spoke about what he enjoyed most about hitting the road with the Toronto emcee during their “It’s All A Blur Tour.” “The money,” he said. “That s**t just comes, period, when you reach a certain level. Drake ain’t finna pay you nothing that [you’re] not worth. It’s not like he’s just paying you because you’re his friend. They paying you your fee.”

Press play on 21 Savage’s latest LP, american dream, featuring Metro Boomin, Burna Boy, Lil Durk, Doja Cat and more below.