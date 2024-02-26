News Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images, Peter G. Forest / Contributor via Getty Images, and Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Druski Addresses His Alleged Beef With Birdman And King Harris / 02.26.2024

Today (Feb. 26), Druski joined “The Breakfast Club” to promote his upcoming show, “Coulda Been House,” which was inspired by his parody record label, Coulda Been Records.

During the 36-minute conversation, DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God asked the comedian whether celebrities understood that his early sketches were meant to be taken lightly. The pair specifically brought up a 2023 incident where a member of Birdman’s camp snatched Druski’s chain.

“It wasn’t too much explaining to Birdman. Let’s just put that out there. It’s not really any conversation [with me and him]. I gotta travel with security now, brother. There’s reasons for everything. You don’t see the chain, so stop asking,” he responded.

When asked if the footage was staged, Druski replied, “You gotta watch the show, man. On ‘Coulda Been House,’ on episode four or five, you gon’ see the whole [incident] of how it happened and what went down.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Druski addressed his alleged beef with T.I.’s son, King Harris. He confirmed the 19-year-old pulled up to his “Standin On Bihness” production shoot to confront him. However, the two reportedly only had a “stare-off.”

“That n**ga p**sy, man. King Harris? What we talkin’ ‘bout, man? Come on, man! Come on, bruh… You talking King, T.I.P.’s son?” Druski comedically asked. “He did pull up on me at the video shoot. He had too much security out there, though. He did pull up on me… That n**ga tried to do a stare-off.”

“This n**ga going right back to that nice a** house. He don’t know s**t ‘bout standing on no [business],” he continued. “I f**k with King Harris, though. He’s cool. He’s cool… We from the same way, n**ga. I f**k with King, I f**k with King.”

The visual companion for “Standin On Bihness” came out last Friday (Feb. 23) and has already amassed over 363,000 views on YouTube to date. The record itself boasted features from Snoop Dogg and DJ Drama.