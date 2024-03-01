News Stacy Revere / Staff via Getty Images Lil Wayne Says He "Got Treated Like S**t" At Los Angeles Lakers Game: "F**k 'Em" / 03.01.2024

Today (March 1), Lil Wayne took to Twitter to express his displeasure after feeling mistreated at a Los Angeles Lakers game against the Washington Wizards on Thursday (Feb. 29) night.

“Got treated like s**t at the Lakers game just now, but I figured they’d do me [like] that sooner or later either [because] of what I said [about Anthony Davis] or simply [because] they don’t [f**k with me],” Wayne posted. The post continued, “I [had gotten] that vibe from ‘em as well, so all good. I get it. F**k ‘em. It isn’t what it isn’t. I’m used to it.”

During a November 2023 airing of FS1’s “UNDISPUTED,” Wayne argued that the Lakers should part ways with Davis to increase their championship prospects. “You gotta get rid of A.D.,” he stated. “He’s shown us that, and I guess the only time he hasn’t shown us that is New Orleans and the Bubble Championship. Get rid of him and get some good players. We don’t even need a superstar.”

Wayne seemingly changed his view on a February episode of the show, acknowledging Davis’ irreplaceable talent on the court. “You can’t get nobody for him that’s gon’ replace what he can do. There’s nobody out there like that,” he admitted.

That same month, the “A Milli” hitmaker participated in the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. He was an assistant coach for Stephen A. Smith’s team alongside A’ja Wilson. The players on his crew included Jennifer Hudson, Adam Blackstone and CJ Stroud, to mention a few.

On the music side, Wayne released Welcome 2 Collegrove with 2 Chainz in 2023. The 21-song offering boasted guest appearances from Usher, Benny the Butcher, Fabolous, 21 Savage, Rick Ross and Vory.