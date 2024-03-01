News Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images Ye Leaks Alleged Adidas Yeezy "Talking Points" Document Amid Dispute Over "Non-Approved" Sneakers / 03.01.2024

On Thursday (Feb. 29) night, Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, leaked what appeared to be an internal Adidas document detailing the company’s stance on their ongoing legal dispute.

On Instagram, the rapper shared the alleged memo, which advised Adidas employees on handling inquiries about the Yeezy brand. It instructed staff to avoid lengthy discussions about the conflict, stating that the footwear giant owns the rights to the designs initiated in 2022. “Although these talking points can be helpful, please refrain [from having] extended conversations or altercations regarding this topic,” the article read.

Ye captioned the photo, “There is an overlap [between] Adidas and Kim [Kardashian] ignoring my opinion on where my kids go to school, or people ignoring my name change, or the entire celebrity culture ostracizing me for my political opinion. It all comes down to human rights, which you sacrifice when you’re stigmatized with mental issues. All these situations are actually far crazier than what I’ve been branded to be.”

Additionally, the Chicago native reached out directly to Adidas Originals and sneaker blogs via Instagram messages, per his Story. He urged them not to promote the new “Steel Grey” 350 V2s while accusing the company of appropriating his ideas.

Ye’s issues with Adidas came back into the limelight on Monday (Feb. 26) after the brand announced that it would resume selling Yeezy products. “Not only are they putting out fake colorways that are non-approved, [but] they [are] suing me for $250 million, and they’re also not paying me for these shoes that they’re putting out that have my name on it,” he said in a now-deleted Instagram video. “They’re using contract clauses and 50 years of business experience to rape an artist. One of y’all favorite artists, right in front of y’all, in broad daylight.”

At the time of reporting, Adidas has yet to put out a public statement regarding Ye’s remarks.