4batz Follows Up His Massive Track "act ii: date @ 8" With "act iii: on god? (she like)" / 03.03.2024

With early co-signs from Drake and the artist formerly known as Kanye West, 4batz is one of the most talked about new R&B artists in the industry right now. Following the success of his viral breakout single “act ii: date @ 8,” the Dallas-bred crooner has created a groundswell of excitement around him seemingly out of nowhere.

His new track, “act iii: on god? (she like)” has a similar sonic feel to the previous Billboard Hot 100 track that put him on the map. Many fans learned of 4batz from his From The Block Performance, which helped him gain the attention of heavyweights like Timbaland, SZA and many more.

On the new track, he sings, “She like, ‘Boy, go find someone, find someone you love’/ Girl, I can’t find no one, ’cause you the one I love/ You don’t understand, it’s so hard to trust/ She like, ‘You not the one, you didn’t give me enough.'”

Complex praised the budding recording artist, claiming, “Sonically, 4batz is something like a Venn diagram of The-Dream and a pitched-up Brent Faiyaz. It’s a gentle, atmospheric and yearning brand of alt-R&B that doesn’t attempt to be toxic in its content.”

He has been seen chatting with Drake at one of his “It’s All A Blur — Big As The What? Tour” stops and on Facetime with Ye. It is hard to escape the signature voice and ski mask made famous by Memphis emcee Pooh Shiesty. With seemingly no traces of social media before release, it is clear that 4batz has a plan to reach stardom, and it is working well so far.

Press play on the newest visual for “act iii: on god? (she like)” from the viral sensation below.