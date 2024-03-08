News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Social Media Reacts To 4batz's Drake-Assisted "Act II: Date @ 8 (Remix)" / 03.08.2024

Today (March 8), 4batz released the remix of his viral hit “act ii: date @ 8” featuring Drake.

The new rendition of the record was announced earlier this week after the Toronto native posted a screenshot of an audio file labeled “Date @ 8 REMIX S5V6b” on his Instagram Stories. On Wednesday (March 6), 4batz shared a clip of the pair listening to the updated song ahead of one of Drake’s “It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?” shows.

Mirroring the Dallas artist’s cadence on the original track, the “God’s Plan” hitmaker crooned, “A thousand on your f**kin’ hair/ Two hunnid on your f**kin’ nails, for real/ This s**t feel like a fairy tale/ I’ll make them open up Chanel/ I’m a stand-up guy like Dave Chappelle/ I was cursed, you ’bout to break the spell, for real/ Tell that n**ga that you done with him/ Girl, who cares if he gon’ take it well, we done.”

“Y’all tune [the f**k] in, Batman and Drizzy! This one [is] gonna turn the world up,” 4batz shared in a press statement. Listen to the collaboration below.

In the comment section of 4batz’s social media post, fans evidently had mixed feelings. The top replies read, “Truthfully, Drake wasn’t meant for this song” and “[I] wanted to hear Brent [Faiyaz] on this, [not going to lie].” Some argued that SZA, Bryson Tiller or PARTYNEXTDOOR would’ve been a better pick for the remix, while others called for the track to be left alone completely.

Considering that “act ii: date @ 8” is only 4batz’s second song to date, the original offering did incredibly well across DSPs. It amassed over 76 million streams on Spotify and debuted at No. 77 on the Billboard Hot 100. Meanwhile, the musician’s “From The Block” performance has over 8 million YouTube views to date.

On the other hand, Drake is coming off the heels of a busy 2023. In October of that year, he shared For All The Dogs, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The rapper is currently completing his “It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?”