News Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images SZA's Dream Of Going On Sesame Street Comes True / 03.03.2024

Saturday (March 2), SZA shared her excitement after achieving her goal of being a participant on NBC’s Sesame Street. In 2017, the “All The Stars” songstress tweeted, “HOW DOES ONE GET ON SESAME STREET!?”

Only seven short years later, she quoted her post saying, “GOD’S TIMING!!! FOLLOW YOUR DREAMS AND SAY THEM OUT LOUD!! NEVER GIVE UP!! ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE; I BELIEVE IN YOU!!” with a photo of her on the set of the show.

GODS TIMING !!! FOLLOW YOUR DREAMS AND SAY THEM OUTLOUD !!NEVER GIVE UP !! ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE I BELIEVE IN YOU !! 🫶🏾🥹💛 https://t.co/ApqBpPu3uc pic.twitter.com/E3qg7Kw4eC — SZA (@sza) March 2, 2024

The excitement did not stop there. Shortly after, she shared, “Grateful to Sesame Street for having me,” with a hand heart and a heart emoji. Sesame Street commented, “We loved having you!” SZA is never afraid to speak about how she truly feels. In a later post, she exclaimed, “It’s like some days s**t be going so wrong, and some days I can’t believe this is my life, and I get to have it and be in my body and experience it. God is good. All the time.”

It’s like some days shit be going so wrong and some days I can’t believe this is my life and I get to have it and be in my body and experience it . God is good . All the time . — SZA (@sza) March 3, 2024

The SOS songstress has been having an incredible start to 2024. After making massive wins at the Grammys, she also shared some new tunes for fans. At midnight on Feb. 23, SZA surprise-released her new single “Saturn.” It was initially featured in a Mastercard commercial during the 2024 Grammys and marked her first solo offering of the year.