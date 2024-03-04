News Tommaso Boddi / Stringer via Getty Images and Jim Dyson / Contributor via Getty Images Ice Spice Says She Never Thought "Boy’s A Liar, Pt. 2" With PinkPantheress Would Be As Big As It Was / 03.04.2024

2023 was a monumental year for Ice Spice. Not only did she get features from two of the biggest women in music — Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift, but the Bronx artist also nabbed her first RIAA-certified platinum record for “Boy’s a liar, Pt. 2” with PinkPantheress.

In an interview with Billboard published today (March 4), Ice Spice revealed that she didn’t expect the track to gain as much prominence as it did. “I never thought that song would be as big as it is. I knew it would be a big moment, but I didn’t think it would be triple platinum,” she told the publication.

Co-produced by Mura Masa and PinkPantheress, “Boy’s a liar, Pt. 2” served as a sequel to the 2022 original song and amassed over 189 million views on the accompanying YouTube video to date.

“When it comes to collaborations, I’m quite picky: I always want someone who can match me well on a track,” the U.K. artist told NME in 2023. “Even though Ice Spice does drill, her flows are super unique, and the beats she chooses are different. A lot of people would struggle with the beats I choose, but I knew she’d be good for it.”

Ice Spice is currently preparing to roll out her debut album, Y2K. Notably, its title pays homage to her birthday on Jan. 1, 2000, which also marked the start of the new millennium. The project is expected to drop before the year ends and may include “Think U The S**t (Fart).”

Meanwhile, PinkPantheress is expected to embark on the North American leg of her “Capable of Love Tour” in April. She’ll be performing in cities like Toronto, Montreal, Boston, New York, Chicago, Nashville, Dallas, Houston and San Diego in support of Heaven Knows. Supporting acts include Bktherula and Kanii.