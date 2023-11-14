News Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images PinkPantheress Announces The North American Leg Of Her "Capable of Love Tour" / 11.14.2023

Today (Nov. 14), PinkPantheress announced the North American leg of her “Capable of Love Tour.”

Produced by Live Nation, the show run will commence on Apr. 6 at Saint Andrews Hall in Detroit and conclude on Apr. 30 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. The 12-stop journey will also feature performances in cities like Toronto, Montreal, Boston, New York, Chicago, Nashville, Dallas, Houston, Austin and San Diego.

Supporting PinkPantheress on select North American dates are Bktherula and Kanii. It’s set to follow her February gigs across Ireland, the U.K., the Netherlands, France and Germany.

Available through Citi, a presale for the U.S. shows will begin on Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. local time. Meanwhile, general ticket sales start on Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found here.

PinkPantheress recently released her debut album, Heaven Knows. The 13-track LP boasted guest appearances from Central Cee, Rema and Kelela, among others. It also featured the remix of the standout cut “Boy’s a Liar,” titled “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2,” featuring Ice Spice.

During an interview published by The Guardian on Saturday (Nov. 11), the British singer spoke about the track. “Even with ‘Boy’s a Liar,’ people know me for the song, but I feel like now I have to prove that I can write,” she explained. “I didn’t expect it to be my biggest song… I thought, on an internet level, it was going to be big. I didn’t expect it to be big on the radio.”

In a separate conversation with The New York Times, the artist discussed her relationship with performing, especially on larger stages. “Do I enjoy performing on a big stage? No,” she said. “Because my music is so fast and loud on occasion, people expect me to do some crazy stuff, and that’s not really me. That’s why I enjoy my headline shows because fans understand where I’m coming from and what my artistry looks like. People know it’s not going to be R&B dance routines with backup dancers and stuff.”