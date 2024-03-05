News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Teases A Remix Of 4batz's Viral Track "Act II: Date @ 8" / 03.05.2024

On Monday (March 4), Drake hinted at a remix of 4batz’s hit song “act ii: date @ 8.” Despite only being the latter’s second release, the track has been gaining traction with over 76 million streams on Spotify and an entry into the Billboard Hot 100.

The Toronto native shared a teaser on his Instagram Stories. He posted a screenshot of an audio file labeled “Date @ 8 REMIX S5V6b” and tagged 4batz as well as producer Noah “40” Shebib, who possibly engineered the new rendition.

The record initially came out in December 2023 alongside a “From The Block” performance that went viral online. Since then, 4batz has garnered co-signs from the likes of Ye, SZA and Timbaland. The Virginia-born beatmaker previously speculated about Drake hopping on the single in January.

“Think y’all got one with this one. Yo, his tone is crazy,” Timbaland said during a reaction video on Instagram. “I’m telling you now, [when] The Boy get on this, it’s outta here. It’s already outta here. This thing right here. And y’all know who The Boy is.”

It’s also worth mentioning that Drake and 4batz were together at one of the former’s “It’s All A Blur — Big As The What? Tour” stops in February. While no release date has been yet, fans can likely expect an update on the collaboration within the coming months.

Last Friday (March 1), 4batz put out “act iii: on god? (she like).” On the cut, which has over 800,000 YouTube views, he sang, “She like, ‘Boy, go find someone, find someone you love’ / Girl, I can’t find no one, ’cause you the one I love / You don’t understand, it’s so hard to trust / She like, ‘You not the one, you didn’t give me enough.’”

Amid his rising popularity, 4batz has reportedly been the subject of a major label bidding war involving Republic Records, Atlantic Records and Warner Records, per Billboard. At the time of reporting, no deal has been confirmed yet.