News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Joins Fans In Reflecting On The Eighth Anniversary Of 'Views' / 04.29.2024

Drake’s Views turned 8 today (April 29). The artist celebrated the occasion by sharing throwback photos and promotional materials, including early artwork, campaign visuals, and a picture of Langdon Hall Hotel & Spa.

One of the slides contained a text message from Drake’s business partner, Oliver El-Khatib, discussing a collaboration with the late designer Virgil Abloh for an OVO Sound Radio mix. Another contained an Air Jordan 6 design with the LP’s title on the outsole.

In addition to the photo dump, fans also looked back at the project in the post’s comment section as well as on Twitter. “Views really may be Drake’s best-aging album. Easily the one people have changed their opinions on the most over time,” music journalist Armon Sadler stated.

“When Views first dropped, I was convinced it was Drake’s worst album. [It] took me about a year to realize that it was easily Top 3,” wrote a separate social media user. Another claimed, “Views [is] not a perfect project, but I’d say it has some of the highest highs of any Drake album.”

'Views' really may be Drake's best aging album. Easily the one people have changed their opinions on the most over time. — armon (@armonsadler) April 29, 2024

I hope Drake can give us one more album with a rollout like Views because that rollout just made it so much more special — King Jared (@certifiedjared) April 29, 2024

still one of my favorite drake verses. no 'views' slander will stand today. "they'd rather run up on me than towards their goals" pic.twitter.com/qLNSvU61tY — jordan (@jrosethereturn) April 29, 2024

When Views first dropped, I was convinced it was Drake’s worst album. Took me about a year to realize that it was easily top 3. (40 deserves a statue for what he did on this album.) — _ (@CreeAMoore) April 29, 2024

views is drake’s best body of work. — yt: daeja eunique (@daejaeunique) April 29, 2024

Views not a perfect project but I’d say it has some of the highest highs of any Drake album — nissan al-gaib (@mesyebastien) April 29, 2024

Views marked the Canadian rapper’s fourth studio LP. It debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart with one of the highest sales weeks of his career. The 20-song offering amassed over 1 million album-equivalent units sold in its opening week.

The project also gave Hip Hop fans commercial hits such as “Hotline Bling,” “One Dance,” and “Controlla,” among others. The standout cut “Pop Style” had an alternative version featuring The Throne — comprised of JAY-Z and Ye — while Tyra Banks made a cameo in the visuals for “Childs Play.”

Rihanna, Future, Pimp C, and PARTYNEXTDOOR were among some of the other high-profile collaborations. Not to mention, Views spent over six months in the Top 5 of the 200 chart.