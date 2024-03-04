News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Offers To Pay $160,000 Mortgage Of Fan's Deceased Mother: "I’ma Pay Out Of My Pocket" / 03.04.2024

Drake extended a generous offer to a fan during his performance in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday (March 2) night. The Toronto native pledged to pay off the mortgage of the fan’s late mother.

The incident happened when the “God’s Plan” hitmaker received a note from an attendee. “You said, ‘[Pay] off my mom’s house. Rest in peace.’ Your mom passed away? Alright. And you owe… Oh, this is the outstanding balance right here,” he said. “This is a lot of money right here.”

Drake continued, “You know what? I’ma pay off your mama’s house for you.” Amid the crowd cheering, he also disclosed the mortgage amount: $160,000. “I’ma pay out of my pocket. That’s gonna come from me. Rest in peace to your mama,” he said before flipping the note around and seeing the woman’s name. “Hold on, wait. Rest in peace to Jennifer Schumer. Rest in peace. I love you,” the rapper concluded.

Drake is no stranger to doing kind acts for fans. During a performance in September 2023, he offered a concertgoer $50,000 to pay for their furniture. Similarly, in February of this year, he gifted $100,000 to an attendee who had just beat cancer.

Drake and J. Cole’s “It’s All a Blur Tour — Big As The What?” kicked off last month in Tampa, Florida. Since then, the pair have made stops in Nashville, St. Louis and Cleveland. Upcoming shows are expected to take place in New Orleans, Oklahoma City and Elmont, New York, to name a few.

Lil Durk joined the lineup after his historic Grammy win for Best Melodic Rap Performance. During a concert in Pittsburgh, the Chicago artist gave a group of school students $100 each after they did a rendition of “All My Life” with him. “Our kids were so excited, they were crying. It was a moment I will not forget,” Dr. Kimberley Price, the Coordinator of Performing Arts for Pittsburgh Public Schools, told CBS.