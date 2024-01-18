News Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Saweetie Shares "Immortal Freestyle" Teaser: "I Might Break The Internet This Week" / 01.18.2024

Today (Jan. 18), Saweetie teased her upcoming release, “Immortal Freestyle.” It’s slated to drop on Monday (Jan. 22), with the artist sharing a 30-second teaser ahead of time.

“Yeah, Saweetie got a bag, right?/ I feel like I was Cleopatra in my past life/ People trying to count me out, they really couldn’t add right/ I might not know everything, but b**tch, I know that’s right,” she rapped on the track. “Clique of bad b**ches with me, it’s gon’ be a good night/ My n**gas ain’t in movies, but they always seem to act right/ Turn a grown man into a baby with this night, night/ He gon’ make me call a plumber if he got that bad pipe.”

Elsewhere in the song, the musician spat, “I might break the internet this week/ See, see these b**ches ain’t f**kin’ with me/ Why, why you b**ches always in my business?/ The type of bad b**ch you never killing.”

Check out the snippet below.

Notably, the song will arrive on the heels of her rumored breakup with YG. The two allegedly began dating in 2023. They were spotted together at Coachella, Craig’s in West Hollywood and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, throughout the year. On the music side, the pair teamed up for Saweetie’s “BIRTHDAY,” which also featured Tyga.

Subsequently, YG posted throwback videos of them together on his Instagram Story with the “Tap In” rapper. He captioned it, “The only block I’m tryna spin.” Meanwhile, the footage was from when they attended Beyoncé’s “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” in Inglewood, California in September 2023.

Saweetie’s debut album, Pretty B**ch Music, is also slated to arrive sometime in 2024. Earlier this month, she teased a new record speculatively titled “Richtivities.” In the snippet, she rapped, “Super fine, bills paid, doin’ fine/ True to time, give me brain, use your mind/ P**sy wet, I’m a waterslide/ Don’t forget, expensive b**ch by design/ Throw it back, you know I ain’t holdin’ back.” Currently, it’s unknown when the cut will come out or whether it will appear on the LP.