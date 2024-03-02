News Christian Vierig / Contributor via Getty Images Saweetie Said Music Executives Told Her To "Twerk More" In New Interview / 03.02.2024

Saweetie answered many questions surrounding her career in her latest cover story feature with Allure. Although the entire interview is informative and gives great insight into the mind of the multi-platinum rapper, a few statements stood out the most.

For the first time, the California-bred emcee explained some of the issues she faced as a female artist in a male-dominated industry. Allure reported, “She didn’t feel confident in her team, and, early on, there were industry executives who gave her stunted and sexist advice on how to get to the top. ‘I was told I should twerk more on my Instagram,’ Saweetie says. ‘I was told that my voice was very boring. I was told that I rapped too monotone and needed more energy. I was told that I needed to share more of my life on the internet.'”

While she mainly believes her rise happened quickly, she felt it was difficult and ran into various roadblocks along the way. Although her latest single, “Richtivities,” just dropped on all DSPs, there is still no date for her forthcoming album.

In the new feature, she claimed, “To me, music is sacred. It’s coming from your spirit. You can’t just go finish an album in a week. That’s why it’s taking me so long. That’s why I haven’t dropped an album yet.” Fans heavily critiqued Saweetie after the release of her latest single and even told her to stick to modeling or being an influencer.

One fan said, “Saweetie is so gorgeous. She should just be a model,” to which the “Best Friend” rapper replied, “No,” with a hand heart emoji. Another commenter said, “Saweetie’s music really is mid [laughing my a** off]. She just look good,” before the “ICY GRL” rapper hilariously responded, “Y’all support a lot of mid music, maybe I’ll fit in.”