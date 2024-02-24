News TWIST/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Saweetie Claps Back At Fans Dissing Her New Song "Richtivities" / 02.24.2024

Friday (Feb. 23) morning, Saweetie released her new track, “Richtivities,” on all DSPs. Shortly after its release, the multi-platinum recording artist surfed social media to gauge the response from her fans.

While she had plenty of supporters excited that she had dropped new music for the first time since her San Francisco 49ers-themed bop, “Do It For The Bay,” there were a few negative comments on the track. One fan said, “Saweetie is so gorgeous. She should just be a model,” to which the “Best Friend” rapper replied, “No,” with a hand heart emoji.



Another commenter said, “Saweetie’s music really is mid [laughing my a** off]. She just look good,” before the “ICY GRL” rapper hilariously responded, “Y’all support a lot of mid music, maybe I’ll fit in.”

yall support a lot of mid music maybe I’ll fit in 💋 https://t.co/A0agK0PiE4 — ❄️ (@Saweetie) February 24, 2024

Despite the few negative posts, one supporter attempted to offer constructive criticism, writing, “I like Saweetie and root for her, but this song during a time where a lot of Americans can’t pay bills, buy groceries or afford other necessities, let alone luxuries is just not the vibe for me.” Saweetie chimed in to explain, “When I was pursuing my career with barely any money to support myself in [Los Angeles]… I loved listening to music that made me hustle harder to attain the lifestyle I always wanted. I don’t know, maybe we just built different.”

when i was pursuing my career with barely any money to support myself in LA… i loved listening to music that made me hustle harder to attain the lifestyle I always wanted. idk maybe we just built different https://t.co/L2XeOGl7Qp — ❄️ (@Saweetie) February 24, 2024

Fans are hoping that Saweetie’s debut album, Pretty B**ch Music, will arrive sometime in 2024. On her new track, she rapped, “Super fine, bills paid, doin’ fine/ True to time, give me brain, use your mind/ P**sy wet, I’m a waterslide/ Don’t forget, expensive b**ch by design/ Throw it back, you know I ain’t holdin’ back.”

Press play on the new song below.