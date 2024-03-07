News Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Kodak Black Shares First Photos Together With His Newborn Son Prince Kapri / 03.07.2024

Last month, Kodak Black welcomed his second child with girlfriend Maranda Johnson. The new addition to their family arrived two years after the birth of Queen Yuri, the couple’s daughter.

On Wednesday (March 6), Kodak revealed the name and gender of their newborn. He confirmed to TMZ that Prince Kapri, who was born last Tuesday (Feb. 27), is a boy, as previously implied by Johnson’s initial tweets. “I’m happy to be home with my family and my new son,” the rapper told the outlet. “It was very special to help deliver a new soul into the world. I know he’s going to be a special person.”

The “Tunnel Vision” hitmaker also shared an exclusive photo with Prince. The two had on similarly colored outfits, with Kodak wearing a diamond-covered pacifier chain.

In February, Johnson announced on Twitter, “A prince was born.” In a separate post, she revealed, “Our midwife really let Bill deliver our son himself.” Kodak, who has four children in total, was also seen present at the birth of Yuri, as shared in a vlog on the influencer’s YouTube channel.

“I was released from prison two years early, and my daughter [entered] this world,” Kodak wrote on Instagram in 2022. “It’s a blessing. Queen Yuri Kapri is heaven-sent. She blessing me. She has every lil’ thing that I was missing.”

It’s also worth mentioning that Kodak was recently released from jail. He landed behind bars in December 2023 after violating probation while facing charges of oxycodone possession, evidence tampering, and a parking violation. Luckily, the first-mentioned citation was dropped after prosecutors couldn’t confirm if he had a prescription for the narcotic.

After coming home, Kodak debuted “Shampoo,” which marked his first single of 2024. It came on the heels of his “JEEZU” feature alongside Doja Cat for The Book Of Clarence soundtrack. The prior year, he dropped When I Was Dead. The 19-track offering boasted guest appearances from OG Bobby Billions, WizDaWizard, and Wam SpinThaBin. Standout cuts included “Lemme See,” “Came Thru Flushin’,” and “Close To Me.”