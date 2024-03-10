News ROBYN BECK / Contributor via Getty Images Doja Cat Deactivates Her Instagram Because She's "Not Really Feeling It Anymore" / 03.10.2024

On Saturday (March 9), multi-platinum rap star Doja Cat decided to deactivate her Instagram after growing tired of the comments she had seen about herself on the photo-sharing platform.

In a since-deleted post, the “Say So” emcee states, “Hey, I’m gonna deactivate because I’m not really feeling this anymore. You guys take care of yourselves. I like coming here to find [inspiration] and see people being creative, but I just feel like this is getting to be too much.”

She closed her statement by claiming, “The way I’m spoken to on here and treated makes me have f**ked up thoughts. Please watch how you talk to and about people on the internet. Bye.” The talented recording artist removed all her posts from her page, leaving over 24.4 million followers behind.

One fan said, “Seeking attention by doing wild things then being mad that people are addressing you… delusional mindset.” Another user claimed, “She cuss her fans out on every Live but mad about how her fans talk to her? [Laughing my a** off].” Someone else said, “Doing all that devil s**t, what do you expect?”

Regardless of her actions on social media, Doja Cat has continued to receive massive praise for her prowess as a musician. Her latest album, Scarlet, moved the needle and helped her embark on an arena tour supported by Ice Spice and Doechii.

Earlier this year, the “Agora Hills” songstress sparked excitement among her fans by seemingly hinting at a sequel to her fourth studio album.

On her Instagram Story, she posted a whiteboard that listed several song titles under the heading “S2,” which was speculated by fans to mean Scarlet 2. The seven names included “Acknowledge Me,” “Head High,” “Gang,” “Masc,” “Rider,” “Urrrge” and “Hungry.”

Scarlet came out in September 2023. The project spanned 17 songs, including pre-released singles such as “Paint The Town Red,” “Attention” and “Demons.” Production was handled by the likes of Jay Versace, Earl on the Beat, London on da Track and others. Additionally, it debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart with 72,000 album-equivalent units sold.