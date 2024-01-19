News Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Doja Cat's Brother Claims He Hasn't "Seen Anybody In Years" Amid Assault Accusations / 01.19.2024

Raman Dalithando Dlamini, the brother of Doja Cat, denied allegations of abuse made by their mother, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer.

In an interview with The Shade Room on Thursday (Jan. 18), Dlamini responded to the claims. He refuted the existence of a restraining order against him and denied the assault, adding, “I ain’t seen anybody in years.”

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Sawyer filed for a court order against her son. She accused him of attacking both her and Doja. In the court documents, the rapper’s mother claimed she required protection after an incident that left her with cuts and bruises. She also alleged that Dlamini “verbally assaulted [Doja] in a very degrading and demeaning manner,” leaving the “Woman” artist feeling “unsafe and traumatized.”

Additionally, Sawyer claimed Dlamini stole from Doja and damaged some of her property. Check out The Shade Room’s interview below.

On the music side, Doja released Scarlet in September 2023. It featured standout cuts like “Attention,” “Agora Hills,” “Demons” and “Paint The Town Red.”

Speaking on the last-mentioned track, the musician told Apple Music’s Ebro Darden, “That was a painting I painted. My painting isn’t a f**king weapon. It isn’t offensive. It’s just a green goblin-y monster guy… That was a really big piece for me. It was one of my proudest moments ever, and people wrote that off as Satanism. It’s literally just a little green guy with horns, and I’m standing on his head! Where’s the harm?”

Doja is also expected to headline Coachella 2024 in April. The festival will occur at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Ice Spice, Lil Uzi Vert, Victoria Monét, Tems, Coi Leray and more are also on the scheduled lineup.