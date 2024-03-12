News Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Ice Spice Apologizes After Clapping Back At Social Media User Who Critiqued Her 2024 Oscars Afterparty Outfit / 03.12.2024

At the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, Ice Spice made a statement in a black sheer gown adorned with lace from Dolce & Gabbana. Despite the bold fashion choice, some social media users critiqued her look, which prompted the Bronx rapper to engage directly with one of her detractors.

One person wrote, “I wish her stylist would try harder… [She’s worn the] same lace bodysuit back to back.” Ice responded to the post on Monday (March 11). She shared, “Let’s see [you] b**ches in custom Dolce.”

The “Deli” hitmaker appeared to respond to the user again in a follow-up tweet today (March 12) that read, “[Sorry for] bein’ a meanie. I was only tryna hurt [your] feelings [because you] hurt mine.”

lets see u bitches in custom dolce https://t.co/FM5CH0Szxm — ice spice ☆ (@icespicee_) March 11, 2024

srry 4 bein a meanie i was only tryna hurt ur feelings bc u hurt mine :'P — ice spice ☆ (@icespicee_) March 12, 2024

The Twitter account was possibly referring to Ice being the face of Alexander Wang’s Spring 2024 collection, where she modeled another sheer dress and the designer’s small shoulder bag. The rapper shared photos from the campaign shoot last Thursday (March 7), just days before the Oscars on Sunday (March 10).

“As an artist, I’m always challenging myself on how I can contribute to culture in a way that drives things forward, and Alexander Wang is a great vehicle for that with this incredibly bold and global campaign,” Ice shared in a press statement.

Wang added, “Ice Spice is such a powerhouse, a cultural touchstone, and a breath of fresh air. Her unapologetic energy magnifies the sharp and austere sensuality of Spring 2024 and leans into our brand codes on a deeper level.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ice Spice (@icespice)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alexanderwang (@alexanderwangny)

Fashion debates aside, Ice announced the completion of her debut album, Y2K, earlier this month. So far, no features or the release date have been revealed.

“I’m really excited about that because I got a big bulk of it done. I just can’t wait for my fans to hear the new music,” the artist told Complex in February. “There’s some new songs on there that sound different from a lot of my other songs. I’m so excited about that.”