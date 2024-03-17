News Unique Nicole / Contributor via Getty Images Amber Rose Says She Should've Gotten $20 Million For Ye's 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy' / 03.17.2024

Amber Rose sat down with Jason Lee for an exclusive interview, during which she shared new details about her time with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. During the sit-down, she boldly asserted that she deserved “$20 million” for contributing to Ye’s critically acclaimed album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

When asked if she received any points or percentages on Ye’s blockbuster cut “Monster,” she explained that although Nicki Minaj mentioned her in the song, she had not received anything from the record.

She continued, stating, “I should have gotten money for the wax figures. I did not get anything. I didn’t get any money from anything. I should have been compensated in some way for using my likeness.” Jason Lee commended her for giving grace before she stated she only gave grace for “her own mental health.”

One fan commented on the clip: “Funny thing is, Ye is the one that introduced her to a current lifestyle. If anything, she owes Ye 5 percent.” Another user stated, “She forgot she wouldn’t be the Amber we know if it wasn’t for Kanye…. And [Wiz Khalifa], [to be honest]… Not saying she wouldn’t be successful still, but the relations definitely made her what she is.”

The interview came on the heels of Ye telling Big Boy he asked Safaree if he could have a threesome with Nicki Minaj and Amber Rose while they were recording the album in Hawaii. He said, “We ain’t really know they was together. So, we was down doing [Dark Twisted Fantasty], and he in the studio. I’m just thinking he [was] with a bad b**ch. I’m like, ‘Yo, Safaree, you think Nicki would let me and Amber hit? Like, what she said?’ This is her man,” he shared before bursting into laughter. “You’ve got to make these raps true.”

West and Amber Rose have had various exchanges since their initial breakup. Watch the full interview between Jason Lee and Amber Rose below.