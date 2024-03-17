News Ethan Miller / Staff via Getty Images and Earl Gibson III / Stringer via Getty Images DJ Akademiks Offers Meek Mill A $1 Million Podcast Deal On Twitter / 03.17.2024

Things are seemingly taking a positive turn between Meek Mill and DJ Akademiks following their recent spat. On Saturday (March 16), in a shocking turn of events, Akademiks offered a $1 million deal to the popular Philadephia emcee on Twitter following his tweets expressing his desire to start a podcast.

The conversation started when Meek shared, “I want a podcast deal. I have a a lot to say on many different levels! If you have a podcast business moving slow, I can reverse that! From – Meek Mill – I’ve always been my own media and I wanna join the culture of Black media!”

DJ Akademiks commented, “I’ll offer you a million dollars up front for you for 52 episodes. One a week. We own video and audio, with an option to renew for a second year. Also we buss down ads 50% on any ads we bring in (Prizepicks, Fashionova, etc.). You can own the podcast, but we share the IP as long as [you’re] in the deal.”

He continued saying, “Oh, and we’ll handle the production. We’ll record, edit and obviously promo as part of the deal.” Akademiks also interestingly shared, “He don’t wanna box… maybe he want to podcast??”

Oh and we’ll handle the production. We’ll record, edit and obviously promo as part of the deal . — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) March 16, 2024

Meek responded, “Yeah, it’s just a podcast deal, my boy… I just wanna get in the media now and rap to tell reform stories about the system. Let others share their stories and address all propaganda. Uplift the Black culture. Stop beefs publicly. It’s gonna be called ‘Culture Currency.'”

He followed that comment up by stating, “Teach the level of business knowledge I know from the streets to being around extreme wealth! Like how you had the show on Spotify but fueling street beefs. I want that type of opportunity!”