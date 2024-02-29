News Ethan Miller / Staff via Getty Images, Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images, and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Meek Mill Taps Future And Fivio Foreign For 'HEATHENISM' EP / 02.29.2024

Today (Feb. 29), Meek Mill debuted his latest project, HEATHENISM. Spanning five tracks, the EP contained guest appearances from former collaborators Fivio Foreign and Future. Production was handled by the likes of CuBeatz, Landstrip Chip, and Nick Papz, to mention a few.

On the opening cut, “Came from the Bottom,” the Philadelphia native rapped about his journey from rags to riches. Elsewhere, on “Times Like This,” Meek interpolated his 2012 smash hit “Dreams and Nightmares (Intro).”

The EP arrived on the heels of him teaming up with Fivio for “Same 24,” which came out on Jan. 19. Recently, the Dream Chasers Records founder also joined forces with French Montana and Rick Ross for a reworked rendition of “Millionaire Row” for Mac & Cheese 5.

HEATHENISM may be the first body of work of many for Meek this year. On Thursday (Feb. 28), he tweeted, “This why they dropping hate campaigns… I’ma drop [every] two weeks on they [a**] and use my voice over this internet glitching s**t! I own this round of music also… Them corny a** internet campaigns [are] not strong enough to stop this.”

In 2023, Meek and Ross released their joint effort, Too Good To Be True. The 17-song offering boasted standout cuts like “Lyrical Eazy,” “SHAQ & KOBE,” and the BEAM-assisted “Go To Hell.” Additional features included Vory, Fabolous, Teyana Taylor, Wale, Jeremih, Dame D.O.L.L.A, and more.

Despite the pair’s long list of collaborations, Too Good To Be True reportedly only sold 35,000 album-equivalent units. In response to the news, Meek tweeted, “I’m too nice and rich to be rapping in a controlled music environment. That’s why we dropping music on Fridays. It doesn’t make sense… Now, we all own our music. We are getting the tech built to put people on our own musical subscriptions, and we gon’ let direct to consumer see if rap is doing well.”

The “Going Bad” hitmaker’s last solo LP was 2021’s Expensive Pain, which marked his final full-length project under Atlantic Records.

This why they dropping hate campaigns…. Ima drop ever 2 weeks on they ask and use my voice over this internet glitching shit! I own this round of music also … them corny ass internet campaign not strong enough to stop this haaa pic.twitter.com/I7H1NRiSOc — MeekMill (@MeekMill) February 28, 2024