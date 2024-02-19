News Ethan Miller / Staff via Getty Images and Christian Vierig / Contributor via Getty Images Meek Mill Urges Fans To Buy Rap Snacks Amid Chris Brown-Ruffles Drama: “[They’re] Black-Owned And Taste Better” / 02.19.2024

Over the weekend, Chris Brown announced that he was initially invited to participate in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game only to be later excluded due to alleged sponsor concerns from Ruffles. The singer expressed his frustration in an Instagram post on Friday (Feb. 16), sharing screenshots of emails confirming his invitation and a mock-up of the uniform he was supposed to wear.

On Sunday (Feb. 18) night, Meek Mill took to Twitter to promote one of his former collaborators amid the situation. He wrote, “That’s why it’s important we support Rap Snacks… I [love Rap Snacks] over Ruffles. [They’re] Black-owned and taste better!” The food company previously partnered with the Philadelphia rapper on hot honey-flavored potato chips.

That’s why it’s important we support rap snacks …. I live @RapSnacksNow over ruffles black owned and taste better!!!!!! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) February 19, 2024

Rap Snacks was founded in 1994 by James Lindsay. The label is famously known for working with Migos on the Sour Cream with a Dab of Ranch chips, which were accompanied by a jingle in 2017. Cardi B, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross and Boosie Badazz are among the other artists who have received their own flavor.

It’s also worth mentioning that Meek referenced the brand in 2017’s “1942 Flows.” He rapped, “I’m gettin’ chips off music like Rap Snacks/ Yeah, 10 mill’ in cash of Ethika, that’s a fact/ Money, power, respect, eatin’ breakfast on a jet.”

Meanwhile, the All-Star Celebrity Game featured a roster of celebrities, including Jennifer Hudson, Kai Cenat, Lil Wayne, 50 Cent, and AJ McLean. Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith were the head coaches. Additionally, the NBA and Ruffles both released statements on Saturday (Feb. 17) addressing Brown’s claims.

The professional basketball league clarified, “Ruffles had no input into the Celebrity Game rosters,” while the latter stated, “Ruffles sponsored last night’s NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. However, Ruffles did not have any involvement in, nor visibility to, any player decisions or celebrity invite discussions.”