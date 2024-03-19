GloRilla

GloRilla Shares Heartfelt Text From Her Mom After Meeting Joe Biden And Kamala Harris

On Monday (March 18), GloRilla visited the White House to participate in a Women’s History Month reception. The Grammy-nominated artist shared her experience on Instagram with photos and videos, including a special moment with President Joe Biden.

In one video, GloRilla could be heard saying, “Yeah, Joe!” to which Biden responded, “Well, not ‘Joe.’ Yeah you!” Surprised and amused, the Memphis rapper echoed with a “Yeah, Glo!” herself. 

“Yeah Glo!” was released in February via CMG and Interscope Records. Last week, it peaked at No. 49 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Additionally, the accompanying visuals have over 12 million YouTube views to date. 

Meanwhile, GloRilla’s trip also included a picture with Vice President Kamala Harris and other White House attendees. In the comment section, Latto wrote, “So pretty!” SZA, Gloss Up, DeJ Loaf, and Mikey Williams also showed love to the post.

 

Later that day, the “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” hitmaker shared a heartfelt message from her mother on Instagram. It read, “Your gift is making room for you and putting [yourself] in the presence of kings, or in [your] day, presidents! Girl, you’ve definitely given me bragging rights!”

The text continued, “I’ve come from being the woman with a bunch of kids, living in a blue house with no real furniture in Frayser to the classiest, most beautiful, and most talented rapper of this generation’s mom who’s moved on up to a beautifully furnished house. Get ’em, Glo! Your success, love, and support means so much to me!”

GloRilla released a slew of tracks in 2023, including “On Wat U On” with Moneybagg Yo, “Lick Or Sum,” and the bonus edition of Anyways, Life’s Great…, which featured Lil Durk and Trina. The year also saw the artist put out “Cha Cha Cha” with Fivio Foreign, which marked a slight departure from her previous songs.

“I want to explore different s**t like, okay, maybe I might start liking it. Maybe this is what I needed, or maybe this is what I’m missing, so I’m just open to everything,” she told GQ about venturing into other music styles. “For instance, I can’t sing, but if somebody try to make me start with some Auto-Tuning, I’m going to try it.”

