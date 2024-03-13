News John Lamparski / Stringer via Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion Announces The American And European Stops For Her "Hot Girl Summer Tour" / 03.13.2024

Megan Thee Stallion announced the upcoming stops for her “Hot Girl Summer Tour” today (March 13). The trek kicks off in mid-May and will see the Houston rapper traveling across the United States and Europe.

“HOTTIES, GET READY TO COME HAVE SOME FUN WITH ME AT THEE ‘HOT GIRL SUMMER TOUR.’ Get your outfits ready now,” she captioned the post, which included a swimwear magazine-inspired flyer. “We [are] getting started this MAY. I told you what cities today to get y’all prepared! Check back in on [March 20] for [the] official dates. I’m so excited.”

The voyage is slated to begin in Minneapolis, Minnesota before hitting major cities like Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Memphis, Atlanta, New Orleans, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas, to mention a few. The European leg contains shows in Manchester, Paris, Amsterdam, Dublin, and London.



Megan initially revealed that she was hitting the road later this year during a January interview with “Good Morning America.” She shared, “I feel like I’ve never been able to be outside doing my own thing during the summer since, like, 2019. So, this is going to be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer. I do want to give the Hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience.”

The “Captain Hook” hitmaker’s next project is also expected to debut in the coming months to coincide with the tour. In February, Megan inked a distribution deal with Warner Music Group where she’ll be able to maintain her masters and publishing. As a result, she’ll be able to release songs via her Hot Girl Productions with backing from the record label.

“Cobra” and “HISS” could possibly appear on the body of work. The latter landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It served as Megan’s third overall, following “Savage Remix” with Beyoncé and “WAP” with Cardi B.