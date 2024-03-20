News Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images and Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Sexyy Red And Antonio Brown Exchange Shots Following "It Stank" Meme / 03.20.2024

On Tuesday (March 19), Sexyy Red and Antonio Brown exchanged barbs on social media following a viral video of the musician singing along to WWE legend Shawn Michaels’ theme song.

Brown mocked Red on Twitter by posting an image of children and a woman covering their noses with the caption, “[Ooh], b**ch, it stank.” The “Pound Town” artist retaliated by suggesting that he suffered brain damage from his NFL career.

She uploaded a picture highlighting the contrast between a normal brain and one affected by Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), a condition resulting from repeated head injuries in contact sports. Further mocking Brown’s cognitive abilities, the St. Louis native shared a meme of a football player struggling to fit a square block into a round hole.

Brown seemingly responded with a sexual reference: “If I know one thing, it’s getting it in the right hole.”

The former wide receiver spoke to DJ Vlad about being accused of having the brain disorder earlier this month. “As a football player, you know what you signed up for, right? You gon’ get banged in the head. It’s already premeditated before you start playing as a little kid,” Brown stated. He further claimed, “For some particular reason, you can’t even detect what is CTE when players are living, so it’s a made-up [thing].”

Brown continued, “If you play a football game, every guy can say they got something wrong with their brain when they’re done playing because they’ve been smashed [in the head] so much. So, if the NFL doesn’t [want] to pay guys for the rest of their [lives] for a disability [or] head injury, what do they make up? ‘This guy died from this, and this was the reason.’ They have something to blame it on, so there’s no disability settlement.”

Last Friday (March 15), Red debuted “Get It Sexyy.” It marked her first solo release since Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe). The rapper performed the track at Rolling Loud California over the weekend.