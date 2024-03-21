News Kayla Oaddams / Contributor via Getty Images, Barry Brecheisen / Contributor via Getty Images, and NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Lil Uzi Vert, Rico Nasty, JID, And More To Perform At Milwaukee’s 2024 Summerfest / 03.21.2024

Today (March 21), Summerfest announced the full lineup for its 2024 festival. The multi-weekend event will see performers like Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty, JID, and Rico Nasty.

Additional acts include Key Glock, Jamila Woods, Ken Carson, K Camp, Certified Trapper, Lil Tecca, Bryson Tiller, BigXthaPlug, Mariah the Scientist, and DC The Don. Tickets for Summerfest are currently available to purchase via the company’s website, with single-day general admission passes starting at $28.

“Our 2024 lineup embodies the essence of what makes Summerfest so special. With a curated selection of artists spanning genres and styles, the festival reflects the vibrancy of today’s music scene,” Milwaukee World Festival Inc. CEO Sarah Pancheri shared in a press statement. “With 600 artists at a 75-acre permanent festival park, Summerfest creates a one-of-a-kind environment that our fans look forward to every summer.”

Summerfest is among the rare scheduled festival appearances for Uzi this year. The artist was previously announced as a headliner for last weekend’s Rolling Loud California but revealed that they “never” agreed. Luckily, fans will get a chance to see the Philadelphia native at Coachella in April.

Uzi debuted Pink Tape in July 2023 with features from Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, and Don Toliver. It became the year’s first Hip Hop album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Standout cuts included “Flooded The Face,” “Endless Fashion,” and “Just Wanna Rock.”

Luv Is Rage 3, Uzi’s final project, is expected to come out soon. They heightened anticipation for the LP with “NFL” and “Red Moon.” However, details on the LP’s guest appearances and tracklist are scarce.

“Why not stop now? Because business doesn’t work like that. I have one more album [to] turn in. After that, I finally can genuinely smile,” they wrote on their Instagram Story in October 2023. “I’ve been judged from day [one]. I never respond [to] negativity. I have a [talent], but I also have a heart and have been holding in a lot.”