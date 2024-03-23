News Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Fans Claim Big Sean Picked A Bad Day To Release His New Song "Precision" / 03.23.2024

Friday (March 22), Big Sean released his new Three 6 Mafia-inspired track, “Precision.” The new visual shows the talented Detroit-bred emcee in various scenes, including a depiction of him hooked up to a “Dragon Ball Z”-like hyperbolic chamber, symbolizing his two-year hiatus from releasing solo music.

Although he had taken some time off to recharge and adjust to fatherhood, the multi-platinum bar spitter seemed to be in tip-top shape. On the new track, he raps, “I studied the target/ I’m never gonna miss it/ I call that precision.”

Earlier in the week, he shared a new J Dilla-influenced freestyle on Instagram in which he touched on his place among the Hip Hop totem pole and where he feels he ranks as opposed to what others believe. In the video, he rapped, “I think where I lack most as an artist is consistency/ I just haven’t had the energy to compete with enemies or y’all so-called bigger three.”

Unfortunately for Big Sean, he released his newest record on a day when the “so-called bigger three” were the topic of conversation without any prior warning. The world knew that Metro Boomin and Future were dropping an album, but no one knew that the previously teased track “Like That” would feature a fiery diss track from Kendrick Lamar targeting J. Cole and Drake.

Fans on social media have been sharing their thoughts on the timing of Big Sean’s release. One user stated, “Big Sean took a four-year break, watched n**gas clown him in that worst bar thread, rolled his sleeves up, and got a song ready… just for Kendrick and Future to drop same day.” Former “Joe Budden Podcast” host Mal claimed, “Big Sean is sick right now.”

