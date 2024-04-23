News Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Big Sean Reveals How Fatherhood Helped Him Reconnect With The World / 04.23.2024

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko welcomed their first child together, a boy named Noah, in 2022. It marked the rapper’s first, while the “Sativa” artist was already a mom to Namiko Aiko.

Today (April 23), Sean covered ESSENCE’s latest issue, in which he discussed everything from being a dad to wanting to create a film with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Regarding what raising Noah has taught him thus far, the musician said, “One of the biggest lessons of fatherhood that I love is just enjoying the simple things.”

“I feel like I kind of lost touch with that before having my son. And what I mean by that is, if I’m walking with him outside, just looking at the sky, looking at a plant, he’ll want to reach out for a flower,” Sean added. “And then I admire the flower, too. And I appreciate him because even though he’s my son, it’s like he’s teaching me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESSENCE (@essence)

The publication also mentioned the challenge of being a present father while working on other projects, especially as the Dark Sky Paradise creator prepares to release his next album. In March, Sean dropped “Precision” on the heels of loose singles like “Whole Time (Freestyle)” and “Clarity.”

In addition to new music, Sean will be publishing his first book on Oct. 8. Titled “Go Higher: Five Practices for Purpose, Success, and Inner Peace,” the literary project aims to help readers achieve their utmost potential through five transformative practices.

Sean’s last album arrived in the form of 2020’s Detroit 2. The LP housed standout cuts like “Harder Than My Demons” and the Nipsey Hussle-assisted “Deep Reverence.” Eminem, Post Malone, Young Thug, and Ty Dolla Sign were among the other features.

On the other hand, Jhené is expected to go on her first tour later this year. Her “The Magic Hour Tour” begins on June 19 and will include supporting acts Coi Leray, Tink, UMI, and Kiana Ledé.