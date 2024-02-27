News Rick Kern / Contributor via Getty Images Latto To Headline The NCAA's Super Saturday Concert Ahead Of Women’s Final Four Game / 02.27.2024

Latto is gearing up to headline the Super Saturday Concert on the eve of the NCAA Women’s Final Four Division I Championship Game. The event is set for April 6 at the Cleveland Public Auditorium in Ohio. It will also be free to the public.

“I am excited to bring the energy to Cleveland and perform at the NCAA Super Saturday Concert Presented by AT&T,” Latto expressed. “I’m looking forward to supporting the growth of women’s basketball and [continuing] to empower the entire female community.”

Despite only being two months in, 2024 is shaping up to be a busy year for Latto. In January, she was revealed to be one of the judges for season two of Netflix’s Hip Hop competition show “Rhythm + Flow.” She’ll be joined by DJ Khaled and Ludacris.

Big energy is coming to Cleveland 🎶

@Latto is taking over the @ATT Super Saturday Concert April 6 during #WFinalFour weekend. FREE Tickets » https://t.co/Yr0jdUTpSg pic.twitter.com/R3uNPCUp6O — NCAA Women's Final Four (@WFinalFour) February 27, 2024

Earlier this year, the Queen of Da Souf artist debuted “Sunday Service,” which sparked a flurry of reactions from fans and rappers alike. Latto heightened anticipation for its release with cover art featuring Ice Spice, Missy Elliott, Coi Leray, Lil’ Kim, KARRAHBOOO, and Sexxy Red on it. Many assumed that she’d be taking aim at her rumored rivals due to the announcement timing.

However, when the record eventually came out, fans accused her of doing a bait-and-switch. The musician responded via Instagram Live, where she said a video of her calling the track an “homage” to her female contemporaries was taken out of context.

“Clips got chopped up, so what I am gonna do is speak on it. When [have] y’all ever known me to duck smoke? B**ch, I’m never ducking smoke,” the “Big Energy” hitmaker explained. “I’m sorry y’all [have] never been in a Sprinter before, [but] music videos be on shuffle. [That] s**t don’t be that deep. I ain’t see that s**t. My mama can drop dead right now if I’m f**king lying. F**k I need to lie for? I already said I ain’t ducking smoke.”

Nonetheless, excitement is still brewing for Latto’s third studio album. It could contain her 2023 smash hit “Put It On Da Floor” or the subsequent remix featuring Cardi B.