News Mark Blinch / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Takes A Jab At "Tweet And Deleters" During Stake Livestream: "You Make Me Sick" / 12.18.2023

During a recent livestream with Stake, Drake expressed gratitude for his fans’ support in 2023 and also addressed his critics.

While giving away $1 million to viewers, he stated, “I wanna start off by thanking each and every one of you. What an incredible year. Thank you for all the love [and] all the support. Anybody that listened, anybody that streamed, anybody that commented, debated, defended, offended. I love making music for all of you, and I love the relationship we have.”

However, Drake’s tone shifted as he criticized his detractors. The “Polar Opposites” artist explained, “To the rest of you — the non-believers, the underachievers, the tweet and deleters — you guys make me sick to my stomach, fam. Look at my eyes. You guys wanna do something? That’s what I thought.”

The Toronto native’s statement followed Metro Boomin’s since-deleted tweet comparing HEROES & VILLIANS to Her Loss. The beatmaker claimed that despite his sophomore album reportedly doing more streams, it wasn’t being nominated due to award show politics.

Drake seemingly responded by quoting lyrics from JAY-Z’s “Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love).” His Instagram Story read, “Damn, little mans, I’m just tryin’ to do me/ If the record’s two mil’, I’m just tryin’ to move three.” He also unfollowed Metro on the social media platform.

Despite the tension, Metro produced for Drake in the past, including on Her Loss. He’s credited for contributing to “More M’s.”

In a lighter moment during the livestream, the Grammy winner received a small donation from a viewer. He responded, “Thank you for the 20-cent tip, [donator’s username], appreciate that. That’ll go to a good cause.”

In 2024, Drake is slated to begin his “It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As the What?” It will feature J. Cole on select dates. Notable stops include Nashville, Memphis, Cleveland, and Kansas City.