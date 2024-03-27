Music Videos Screenshot of Camila Cabello’s “I LUV IT” video Camila Cabello And Playboi Carti Link Up For "I LUV IT" Video / 03.27.2024

Camila Cabello entered her hyper-pop era with “I LUV IT,” the lead single from her forthcoming album. Released today (March 27), the record featured Playboi Carti, who also made a cameo in the accompanying visuals.

Directed by Nicolás Méndez, the music video for “I LUV IT” portrayed Cabello in various surreal scenarios, including being chased by dogs and surviving a car crash. Toward the latter half of the three-minute clip, she linked up with Carti in a gas station. Notably, the chorus was underlined by a sample from Gucci Mane’s 2009 hit “Lemonade” that echoed the original’s “Lemons on the chain with the V-cuts” line.

On Carti’s verse, he rapped, “Aventador, SVJ, I’m ridin’ ’round with her perm’ out/ Pink cups, the b**ch wear ’em out/ How the f**k we gotta share ’em now?/ Ooh, we too up like Clairmont/ Leave a n**ga face down, f**kin’ ’round, b**ch n**ga gon’ find out.”

“Certain things in our human realm do make me feel like I’m in outer space, and the very rare few times where I’ve had incredible chemistry with someone is one of them,” Cabello said in a press statement. “Part of that cocktail is also the emotional drama between you and that person, and the chaos, and butterflies, and nerves and passion. It’s unsustainable, and not peaceful and exhausting, but also, I love it.”

A snippet of “I LUV IT” went viral earlier this month after a Twitter user declared, “Nothing, and I mean nothing, could’ve prepared me for the sample that’s on this video.” At the time, Cabello’s original teaser garnered over 16,000 quote-tweets with reactions ranging from “This sounds good” to “She knew she had to wait until after March 1 to post this.”

It’s also worth mentioning that Carti and Cabello were spotted in the studio together in 2023. The Atlanta rapper captioned his Instagram Story, “Baby girl.” Subsequently, fans speculated that the pair were either dating or working on new music, with the latter confirmed to be true.

With growing anticipation for his forthcoming album, Carti has been featured on numerous songs so far this year. He appeared on Ye and Ty Dolla’s “CARNIVAL” in February as well as Future and Metro Boomin’s “Type S**t” last week.