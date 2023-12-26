News Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images and Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Playboi Carti And Camila Cabello Fuel Speculation With FaceTime Call Screenshot / 12.26.2023

Playboi Carti is currently gearing up to debut his third studio album. Allegedly titled I AM MUSIC, the project is rumored to drop sometime in January 2024. The Atlanta rapper teased it with songs like “H00DBYAIR,” “2024” and “Different Day” earlier this month.

On Monday (Dec. 25) night, Carti posted a screenshot of his FaceTime call with Camila Cabello. As to be expected, both of their audiences speculated whether the pair were simply working on new music or soft-launching their relationship.

“Either Carti and Camila [are] in a relationship now or they finna collab in 2024. It’s no in-between,” joked one user. Elsewhere, a fan of the pop singer wrote, “Trying to get into Playboi Carti’s music before he drops his collab with Camila.”

“She got the contact as ‘Jordan.’ Oh nah, [that’s] more than music,” another person added.

Notably, Carti shared a picture in the studio with Cabello last Sunday (Dec. 17). He captioned his Instagram Story, “Baby girl.” At the time of reporting, the songstress hasn’t publicly commented on their association with one another.

Earlier this month, the “My Oh My” hitmaker was spotted in Turks and Caicos with Drake. They were seen enjoying Jet Ski rides and “canoodling” at Noah’s Ark Beach Club.

Meanwhile, Carti offered insights into his life as a father through a short documentary titled Dear O. It included home video footage from beach outings, a Disneyland trip and playful races in a park. Iggy Azalea, the mother of their son, also commented, “It’s cool how you can fit d**n near every visit into just one video. Talented!”

dear o – by me pic.twitter.com/bqrzwQZbRR — phoenix (@joy_divizn) December 21, 2023

The rapper’s last project, Whole Lotta Red, dropped in December 2022. It boasted standout cuts like “Sky,” “ILoveUIHateU” and the Kanye West-assisted “Go2DaMoon.” Since then, he’s put out a number of collaborations, such as “Popular,” which arrived in collaboration with The Weeknd and Madonna.