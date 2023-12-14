News Mark Brown / Contributor via Getty Images and Michael Kovac / Contributor via Getty Images Social Media Reacts To Drake And Camila Cabello Jet Skiing Together In The Caribbean / 12.14.2023

Drake and Camila Cabello sparked dating rumors after being seen together in Turks and Caicos on Wednesday (Dec. 13).

The Daily Mail reported that the pair was observed at Noah’s Ark Beach Club engaging in an “intimate conversation” and “canoodling.” They were also seen enjoying Jet Ski rides.

Interestingly, Cabello quoted Drake’s “Search & Rescue” in an Instagram post in April. She wrote, “‘Take me out the club/ Take me out the trap/ Take me off the market/ Take me off the map/ I’m trying to hit the group chat and tell them it’s a wrap’ – Shakespeare.”

However, despite the sightings, neither artist confirmed any relationship publicly. Drake, who usually keeps his love life private, shared photos from his Turks and Caicos trip earlier this month. “I’m trash at this sport, but the drinks are hitting,” the caption read.

Social media had a lot to say about the Toronto native and Cabello. “Rumors aside, seeing Camila hanging out with DRAKE is kinda insane. Like my sister is really out there mingling and socializing with A-list celebrities,” wrote one fan. “This was definitely not on my 2023 bingo card.”

A separate user speculated that the pair is working on a collaboration: “Drake and Camila in [the] Bahamas??? Oh, ‘Bahamas Promises (Remix)’ next week, I just know.” Another chimed in, “She certainly has a type.”

On the music side, Drake debuted his critically acclaimed album For All The Dogs in October. It boasted features from Sexyy Red, SZA, Lil Yachty, Yeat, Chief Keef, and plenty more. Standout tracks included “First Person Shooter,” “IDGAF,” “Slime You Out,” and “Rich Baby Daddy,” among others.

In 2024, he’s slated to hit the road for his “It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As the What?” featuring J. Cole on select dates. It will begin with two consecutive shows at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 18 and 19, 2024. Other stops include Nashville, Memphis, Cleveland, and Kansas City.