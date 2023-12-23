News Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images Lizzo Requests Sexual Harassment Case Details Be Sealed / 12.23.2023

Lizzo’s legal counsel requested that the details of the pop musician’s looming sexual harassment court case be sealed due to there being “sensitive information” involved. Lizzo and her team want to keep as much of the proceedings on a “need-to-know” basis where possible.

In their motion, Lizzo’s counsel claimed that “documents, correspondence and testimony that contain sensitive, confidential information and proprietary business information, including employee compensation, contract negotiation and third-party sensitive contact information” shouldn’t be available for public consumption. The presiding judge has yet to rule on the motion.

A lawsuit filed on Tuesday, Aug. 1, accused the singer of creating a hostile work environment and sexually harassing three former dancers.

Notably, one dancer claimed that the singer called attention to her weight gain and later terminated her after she recorded a meeting due to a health issue. As reported by NBC, the court documents also contained an allegation of Lizzo pressuring her team members to interact with a nude performer at an Amsterdam club.

Last month, Nov. 11, in a filing ahead of the Nov. 22 hearing, attorneys for the three dancers argued that the Grammy winner’s actions were not shielded by anti-SLAPP statutes protecting free speech.

In an article published by Rolling Stone on Friday, Nov. 10, they asserted that celebrities like Lizzo cannot be “forever insulated from civil liability because all their conduct is protected as free speech under the anti-SLAPP statute.”

Lizzo recently publicly addressed her current state of mind by posting on social media. On Nov. 16, the singer said, “Hi. I’m working… on music, myself, relationships with people and food, my anxiety, my body, my business and my trust issues with the world,” she captioned the post, along with a bathroom mirror selfie in a white robe. “But they are deep now, deeper than they’ve ever been.”

Lizzo’s legal team is on record describing the lawsuit as a “fabricated sob story” by “opportunists” after a “quick payday.”