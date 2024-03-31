News Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images Doja Cat Responds To Fans Comparing Her Hair To "Pubes" And Carpet: "We Gotta Move Forward" / 03.31.2024

On Saturday (March 30) night, Doja Cat responded to a few negative comments about her hair’s texture.

After unveiling the cover for “MASC,” her upcoming single slated to drop next Friday (April 5), fans speculated about the artwork’s subject. Some incorrectly assumed it was sheep’s fur, while others joked about it being carpet. “I like popcorn ceilings better,” commented one user.

Taking to Instagram Live, the rapper responded to critiques about her hair. “I’m seeing a consistent pattern in my comment section of people asking, ‘Is my hair pubic hair?’” she clarified. “It’s not even questions. Some people are like, ‘That’s what it is.’ We gotta move forward. Let’s stop… I need you guys to get on that… not comparing 4C hair textures to pubes.”

“MASC” will mark Doja’s first single since her fourth studio LP, Scarlet, in September 2023. It landed on Rap-Up’s Best Rap Albums of 2023 list thanks to standout cuts like “Agora Hills,” “Paint The Town Red” and “Attention.” The 17-track body of work contained no guest appearances and a combination of various genres, such as Hip Hop and pop.

“This new album is more introspective, but I’m not leaning so hard into that to where it becomes boring. So, I want to give stories and bops. It’s a nice mixture of both. I think this project is a really fun canvas for me to play with my rap skills and talk about what’s going on in my life,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “But I’m not abandoning who I was and what I know about pop and singing and that aspect of music.”

In February, Doja teased what fans speculated as the deluxe edition of Scarlet without confirming its release date. The potential tracklist includes “MASC,” among others like “Acknowledge Me,” “Head High,” “Gang” and “Rider.” It’s possible that the artist will share more details during her headlining set at Coachella on April 14.