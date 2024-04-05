News Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images, Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images and Phillip Faraone/VF24 / Contributor via Getty Images GloRilla Calls For Nicki Minaj And Cardi B Union On "Aite": "[They] Would Break Some F**kin' Records" / 04.05.2024

GloRilla’s Ehhthang Ehhthang dropped at midnight (April 5) with guest appearances from Megan Thee Stallion, Boston Richey, Moneybagg Yo and Finesse2Tymes, among others. On the Kevo Muney-assisted track “Aite,” the Memphis native unloaded her feelings about rap beef, industry politics and more. In particular, she called for Nicki Minaj and Cardi B to put their issues aside.

On the second verse, GloRilla spat, “She tried to do it like me, gave the h** an ‘E’ for effort/ I just pray one day the bad b**ches would come together/ ‘Cause Cardi and Nicki on a track would break some f**kin’ records/ Me and JT ain’t the best of friends but we ain’t beefin’.”

Listen to the song below.

While fans speculated that Minaj and Cardi’s longstanding feud began in early 2017, their issues seemingly picked up steam following the release of Migos’ “MotorSport,” to which they both contributed verses. The two artists also got into it at a New York Fashion Week event in 2018. Footage from the night showed security holding the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker back before escorting her out of the building.

Meanwhile, in October 2023, rumors surfaced of GloRilla and JT getting into a scuffle at the MTV Video Music Awards. The “Yeah Glo!” rapper allegedly threw her drink and purse at the City Girls artist after reportedly feeling snubbed.

However, in a since-deleted post, JT shut down allegations of the hearsay ever taking place: “Does this look like someone who got they a** whooped? I know y’all lives hella boring, and y’all love to believe that, but it didn’t happen. Next caller!“

Ehhthang Ehhthang is GloRilla’s first project since Anyways, Life’s Great…, which came out in November 2022. It contained “F.N.F (Let’s Go)” with Hitkidd, the Yo Gotti-assisted “Blessed” and “Unh Unh.” Later this year, the musician is slated to join Megan’s “Hot Girl Summer Tour.” The trek will begin in Minneapolis, Minnesota, before hitting major cities like Chicago, New York, Philadelphia and more.