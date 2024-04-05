Ice Spice earthquake

Matt Winkelmeyer/VF24 / Contributor via Getty Images

Ice Spice Jokingly Says She's The Cause Of New York City Metropolitan Area Earthquake

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.05.2024

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake centered near Lebanon, New Jersey rattled the New York City metropolitan area early Friday (April 5). Striking at approximately 10:23 a.m., it was reportedly felt from Maine to Washington, D.C., shaking buildings across the Tri-State Area and prompting widespread concern online.

Ice Spice, who’s a Bronx native, jokingly apologized for the incident. She tweeted, “My bad for the earthquake, y’all. [You know] this a** be clappin’.” While the statement garnered a few chuckles from fans, other users highlighted how people could’ve been injured or worse from the incident.

“Oh wow, that was an a**quake?” responded one person, who also referenced Big Sean’s infamous lyric from “Mercy.” Another wrote, “People could have died. You are so f**king weird.”

Unrelated to the rapper, New York Governor Kathy Hochul confirmed the morning event’s significance on Twitter. “A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit west of Manhattan. We are assessing impacts and any damage.” She further highlighted the rarity of such an incident on the East Coast. 

Hochul followed up, “I’ve directed state agencies to survey our bridges, roads, railways, major transmission lines and dams, and any other potentially vulnerable infrastructure to ensure they are safe. There are no reports of damage or injuries from this morning’s earthquake at this time.”  

This isn’t the first time Ice’s tweets rubbed someone the wrong way, let alone went viral. In March, she seemingly apologized to a social media user who accused her of wearing the same outfit back to back following the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Notably, she attended the event in a sheer gown adorned with lace from Dolce & Gabbana.

“Let’s see [you] b**ches in custom Dolce,” the “Think U The S**t (Fart)” artist’s initial post read. She later wrote, “[Sorry for] bein’ a meanie. I was only tryna hurt [your] feelings [because you] hurt mine.” 

