News Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images and Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images Shaboozey Details "Very Free-Form" Experience Collaborating With Beyoncé On 'COWBOY CARTER' / 04.05.2024

Beyoncé’s COWBOY CARTER featured an array of artists across the country genre, both old and new. Among the latter was Shaboozey, who lent his vocals to “SPAGHETTII” and “SWEET HONEY BUCKIIN’.”

Today (April 5), the Virginia singer and rapper opened up about his experience working on the album, which is projected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Speaking to the aforementioned publication, Shaboozey shared, “Everyone’s working at the same time and [in] different rooms, and I came in a couple of days and recorded some parts. [Beyoncé] heard them later and liked them. It’s cool how you don’t know until the last moment if your part made it or not.”

He further detailed waiting until the album’s release date to know whether he made the final version. “That’s how Beyoncé, she likes to put things together, taking different parts of different things and different bridges, always experimenting with the sound, so very free-form over there,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Elsewhere, Shaboozey praised the legendary Linda Martell, who was also featured on COWBOY CARTER. “I admire her story. It’s cool how everything came together, and I’m really honored to be on a song with these two incredible individuals,” he shared while discussing “SPAGHETTII.”

Tanner Adell, Reyna Roberts, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, and Willie Jones were among the other Black country artists who contributed to the LP. Other notable names on the project included Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Post Malone, and Beyoncé’s daughter, Rumi Carter.

On Thursday (April 4), the COWBOY CARTER standout track “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” got a NOLA-inspired remix. In addition to the updated instrumental, Beyoncé added a new verse that garnered praise from fans online. To coincide with its release, the musician also launched a cryptic website named BEEN COUNTRY. So far, not many details are known about its purpose, but the home page did include a few photos of the Grammy winner.