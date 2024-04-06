News Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Beyoncé Shines On Her Second 'COWBOY CARTER' Inspired Cover of 'W Magazine' / 04.06.2024

Friday (April 5) morning, W Magazine unveiled their second cover featuring music icon Beyoncé.

The COWBOY CARTER-inspired shoot has taken the internet by storm. The Bey Hive has been eating up every look the Texas-bred recording artist has shared since the beginning of her country-infused era. Some fans are going as far as claiming that this is her best-dressed era.

In a press release, W announced that this digital cover is its first-ever, and the magazine will release digital covers in addition to its six annual print issues.

People said, “Beyoncé’s cover shoot look is completed with some tinted Louis Vuitton sunglasses and Dries Criel earrings and rings. Continuing her Texas-inspired hairstyle trend, her platinum blonde hair is styled straight down her back, and she has a pair of pointy boots.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by W Magazine (@wmag)

Beyoncé has been riding high off the success of her latest album. When talking about the recording process, Virginia native and collaborator Shaboozey explained to Billboard, “Everyone’s working at the same time and [in] different rooms, and I came in a couple of days and recorded some parts. [Beyoncé] heard them later and liked them. It’s cool that you don’t know until the last moment if your part made it.”

He further detailed waiting until the album’s release date to know whether he made the final version. “That’s how Beyoncé likes to put things together, taking different parts of different things and different bridges, always experimenting with the sound, so very free-form over there,” he said.

COWBOY CARTER sold over 400,000 units in its first week, making it the highest-selling first week of 2024. At midnight on April 4, Beyoncé launched a new remix of her chart-topping single “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM.” The standout cut from COWBOY CARTER got updated with fresh, new energy and additional lyrics.

“Woke up this morning, my heart keeps racing/ Straight to the bottom, we all need salvation/ Need you to end this drought, take me downtown,” she sings on the updated track. “Gon’ leave the truck, whiskey, baby/ Let’s get weekend wasted/ Might as well just throw it all/ And pony up, don’t hold back on me.”