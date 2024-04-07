News Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images and Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Joe Budden Berates J. Cole For "7 Minute Drill" Diss Track Toward Kendrick Lamar / 04.07.2024

Saturday (April 6) morning, Joe Budden shared his reaction to J. Cole’s new Kendrick Lamar diss, “7 Minute Drill.”

During the lengthy broadcast, the poignant media personality did not hold back any punches regarding how he felt about the outro for Cole’s newest LP, Might Delete Later. He said, “This is my issue with this f**king narcoleptic-sounding s**t. This sounds like… if I was actively looking to cop fentanyl, this is what I would put on. I want to hear him sound alive.”

Pleading with his co-hosts, Budden said, “What are they doing, Ice? No, no, no, no! This is not okay. Cole, call Royce. Call a killer. You’re just too nice.” He mentioned that the tone of his raps was hard to connect with. He then started to recite and play classic diss tracks to highlight the differences between his track and other legendary diss songs.

J. Cole‘s new diss track has been met with mixed reactions. Within the chorus, the “St. Tropez” emcee rapped, “It’s a cold world, keep the heat under your seat/ I got a phone call, they say that somebody dissin’/ You want some attention, it come with extensions/ My dog like, ‘Say the word,’ he on bulls**t, he itchin’.”

“Your first s**t was classic, your last s**t was tragic/ Your second s**t put n**gas to sleep, but they gassed it/ Your third s**t was massive, and that was your prime,” he continued in the opening verse. “The rap beef ain’t realer than the s**t I seen in Cumberland/ He averagin’ one hard verse like every 30 months or somethin’.”

After the track was released, label co-president and avid Twitter user Punch from Lamar’s former imprint Top Dawg Entertainment stated, “The current rap climate got me realizing a lot of you music industry people are K. Dot haters. [Laugh out loud], you telling me you n**gas been secretly hating ALL this time!”

The current rap climate got me realizing a lot of you music industry ppl are Kdot haters. lol you telling me you niggas been secretly hating ALL this time! 😂 — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) April 5, 2024

Watch the full episode of “The Joe Budden Podcast” below.