News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Samir Hussein / Contributor via Getty Images J. Cole Appears To Respond To Kendrick Lamar's Jabs On "7 Minute Drill" From Surprise Mixtape 'Might Delete Later' / 04.05.2024

At midnight (April 5), J. Cole dropped his surprise project, Might Delete Later, which bore a similar title to his tour vlogs released earlier in the year. The 12-track offering housed plenty of heat, but “7 Minute Drill” caught listeners’ attention due to it seemingly being a response to Kendrick Lamar’s recent jabs.

Within the chorus, Cole rapped, “It’s a cold world, keep the heat under your seat/ I got a phone call, they say that somebody dissin’/ You want some attention, it come with extensions/ My dog like, ‘Say the word,’ he on bulls**t, he itchin’.”

“Your first s**t was classic, your last s**t was tragic/ Your second s**t put n**gas to sleep, but they gassed it/ Your third s**t was massive and that was your prime,” he continued in the opening verse. “The rap beef ain’t realer than the s**t I seen in Cumberland/ He averagin’ one hard verse like every 30 months or somethin’.”

Peep Cole’s “7 Minute Drill” below.

Lamar’s verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s WE DON’T TRUST YOU ignited the feud, where he targeted Drake and Cole. The “i” emcee was evidently dissatisfied with being lumped together with the pair in their track “First Person Shooter,” where the North Carolina native dubbed them the “big three.” His verse on “Like That” starkly rebuffed the trio with lines like, “Motherf**k the big three, n**ga, it’s just big me.”

Drake appeared to respond to the diss, albeit not via a song, during his “It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?” He told the Sunrise, Florida, crowd that there’s “not a n**ga on this Earth that could ever f**k with” him. Fans also speculated that several of his recent Instagram captions contained jabs.

It’s worth mentioning that Cole’s Might Delete Later served as his first solo project since 2021’s The Off-Season. It included contributions from Ari Lennox, Gucci Mane, Bas, Central Cee, Ab-Soul, Young Dro and Cam’ron.

Check out reactions to “7 Minute Drill” below.

lot of awful discourse about cole and kendrick on the tl this morning lmao — SK⚡️ (@raptalksk) April 5, 2024

Cole hit ‘em with love and light work … Kendrick gotta want it more to get more seems like. — the Old Man Ebro (@oldmanebro) April 5, 2024

When you enjoy both Kendrick and Cole just on different days of the week so you don’t care as long as they keep dropping, you getting more music pic.twitter.com/HBmgWeNktL — tee (@fienixtaranova) April 5, 2024

I wholeheartedly mean this when i say Drake or Cole couldn’t make an album like TPAB even if they tried. — The Flyest (@_scorpiomel) April 5, 2024

J. Cole rapped exactly how you’re supposed to reply. Directly to you, referencing you and insulting you. Rap is back like a spine — That Rabbit Guy (@Son_ImSleep) April 5, 2024